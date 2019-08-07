Man charged in connection with Dollar General robbery in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of robbing a Dollar General store in Henderson County Sunday morning was arrested in Transylvania County, Tuesday.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has charged 47-year-old Ronnie Joe Lail with two counts of second-degree kidnapping, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Lail is also charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon in Transylvania County.

The robbery happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Dollar General store on Etowah Center Drive in the Etowah community.

Deputies say a man entered the store wearing a Halloween mask and carrying balloons. The man pointed a silver handgun at the cashier and demanded money.

(Source: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

The employee told deputies the man told them to get on the ground behind the counter before he left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Deputies later found the mask and balloons behind a store on Old Highway 64.