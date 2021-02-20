Man charged in crash that killed one on SC 183 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Pickens County on Friday night.

The crash happened on SC 183 near Hitt Rd. at about 7:50 p.m., according to SCHP.

Troopers say the driver of a 2013 Cadillac SUV was traveling north on SC 183 when it hit a 2001 Oldsmobile that was attempting to turn left into a private driveway.

A passenger in the Oldsmobile was transported to the hospital, where they died of injures. Their identity has not yet been released. The driver of the Cadillac was injured and taken to the hospital, troopers said.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, 51-year-old Shaun Kilgore, has been charged with failure to yield to right of way, driving under suspension, operating uninsured and improper tag. He is currently in the Pickens Co. Detention Center.