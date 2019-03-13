Man charged in deadly 2018 crash on Chesnee Hwy in Spartanburg Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Adam Broome

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) - A man was arrested on charges from a deadly crash on Chesnee Highway last August.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis, Adam Broome, 28, of Spartanburg, was arrested Tuesday and charged with reckless homicide in the Aug. 27, 2018 crash on Highway 221 at Flatwood Industrial Drive.

Broome was reportedly driving a truck, disregarded a stop light and hit a car -- a Buick -- trying to enter Highway 221.

We reported earlier that one of the passengers in the Buick was thrown from the vehicle and died at Spartanburg Medical Center a short time later.

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office later identified the victim as 75-year-old Douglas Bryant of Lake Lure, NC.

The driver and another passenger in the Buick, as well as Broome, were also injured in the crash.

Hovis said the crash was investigated by the MAIT team.