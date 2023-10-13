ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in the death of a woman who died in a crash earlier this year in Anderson County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Concord Road on March 5.

Troopers said the woman was traveling west when she was hit head-on by a Toyota Camry traveling east that crossed the center line.

The driver, later identified as Benjamin McCormick, and two passengers in the Toyota Camry were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The woman died at the scene. The coroner’s office identified the woman as 29-year-old Morgan Michelle Horne, of Anderson.

Benjamin McCormick was arrested Monday and charged with felony DUI resulting in death, two charges of felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily harm and child endangerment.

McCormick is currently being held in the Anderson County Detention Center without bond.