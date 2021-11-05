Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg Co.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Oscar Meadows has been charged with hit and run resulting in death. (Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg County that happened in October.

We previously reported Oct. 7 that a pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing East Blackstock Rd. at about 6:29 a.m., troopers said. They say the driver left and the pedestrian died at the scene.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as John Michael Ober, 54, of Spartanburg.

30-year-old Oscar Roydell Meadows, of Moore, has been arrested and charged with hit and run resulting in death in connection to the incident, according to an update from SCHP on Nov. 5.

Meadows remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store