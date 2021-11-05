Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg Co.

Oscar Meadows has been charged with hit and run resulting in death. (Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg County that happened in October.

We previously reported Oct. 7 that a pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing East Blackstock Rd. at about 6:29 a.m., troopers said. They say the driver left and the pedestrian died at the scene.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as John Michael Ober, 54, of Spartanburg.

30-year-old Oscar Roydell Meadows, of Moore, has been arrested and charged with hit and run resulting in death in connection to the incident, according to an update from SCHP on Nov. 5.

Meadows remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.