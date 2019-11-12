1  of  9
Man charged in deadly June shooting in Greenwood, police say

Adric Jerrelle Turman

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenwood Police Department officials said they have charged a man with the murder of Zykevious Ramsey back in June.

According to the police department’s Facebook post, officers responded to a scene on Thornbrook Court on June 4 and found Ramsey, 22, of Greenwood, suffering from a gunshot wound outside of his apartment.

Police said investigators were able to develop Adric Jerrelle Turman, 22, as a suspect through interviews with several people.

“Investigators recently received the analysis of some evidence which helped to secure a warrant for his arrest,” according to the post.

Turman was charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The case is still under investigation and other charges may be filed, police said.

