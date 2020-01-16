Man charged in death of 1-year-old in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in the death of a 1 year old in Anderson after an incident from 2019.

On April 3, 2019, the Honea Path Police Department requested the assistance of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in regards to an investigation involving the death of one-year-old William Leopard.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Forensic Investigators responded to AnMed Health Medical Center and the child’s residence in Honea Path.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office and SLED also responded to assist in the investigation.

According to the arrest warrant, Burrell hit the child multiple times, resulting in his death.



After the investigation, Michael Eugene Burrell was charged with Homicide by Child Abuse after confessing to the crime, deputies released.

Burrell was the boyfriend of the child’s mother at the time of this incident, deputies say.



Burrell is currently incarcerated at the Anderson County Detention Center.