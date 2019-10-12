Man charged in early-morning Greenwood shooting that injured 1

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged after a shooting in Greenwood.

According to police, the incident happened shortly after midnight near Milwee Avenue.

They say officers patrolling the area heard gun shots and found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The victim was transported to Self Regional Hospital for treatment, police say. There is no word at this time on that person’s condition.

Police say that due to the help of a bystander, they were able to quickly identify the shooter.

A search warrant was obtained for his address, where officers located him along with a large quantity of marijuana.

James Davis Jr., 56, of Greenwood was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

