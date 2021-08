ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in an August 18 fiery collision that left one dead.

On Saturday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol charged Deonte Tyriq Lowery with Felony DUI Resulting in Death. His bond was set at $30,000.

Deonte Tyriq Lowery (Anderson County Detention Center)

The crash on Hwy 29 Wednesday, August 18 resulted in the death of 49-year-old David Lee Watson, of Williamston.

Lowery is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.