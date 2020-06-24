Man charged in Forest City shooting that left child in critical condition

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged after a shooting in Forest City that left a 7-year-old in critical condition.

The shooting happened Tuesday when the Forest City Police Department responded to a report that a child had been shot inside of a car on Oak Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found two individuals removing a 7-year- old girl from a car.

She was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head, police say.

Officers requested assistance from the Forest City Fire Department and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services. A short time later, medical personnel requested further assistance from Regional One air ambulance.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. According to police the victim is still in critical condition at the hospital.

Police received calls from the community with information regarding the incident as well as assistance from local, state and federal law enforcement partners.

Detectives learned that the suspected offender in the incident was Shaquille Marshon Francis, 26, of Forest City.

Wednesday, Forest City Police arrested Francis without incident.

He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury, and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

He is currently being held in the Rutherford County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000,000.00 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Forest City Police Department or Rutherford County Communications to speak with an officer. Information can also be sent to Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 286-TIPS.