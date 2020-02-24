Man charged in McDowell Co. church break-in

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Zachary Allen Mills – Courtesy of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with breaking and entering following an incident at a North Carolina church last month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a man, Zachary Mills, 29, broke into the Vein Mountain Baptist Church, located on U.S. 221 in Marion, N.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

McDowell County Lt. Josh Jones responded to the scene in regard to an alarm at around 2:30 a.m.

Upon reviewing the church surveillance footage, Jones witnessed a male go into the church. He saw the suspect, identified as Mills, on U.S. 221 and took him into custody.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store