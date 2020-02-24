Man charged in McDowell Co. church break-in

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with breaking and entering following an incident at a North Carolina church last month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a man, Zachary Mills, 29, broke into the Vein Mountain Baptist Church, located on U.S. 221 in Marion, N.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

McDowell County Lt. Josh Jones responded to the scene in regard to an alarm at around 2:30 a.m.

Upon reviewing the church surveillance footage, Jones witnessed a male go into the church. He saw the suspect, identified as Mills, on U.S. 221 and took him into custody.