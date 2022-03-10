OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man was charged Wednesday morning following the seizure of multiple guns and drugs in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said agents with the Narcotics Division and deputies from the Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement served a search warrant in the 100 block of Goddard Avenue.

During the execution of the search warrant, deputies seized approximately 130 grams of methamphetamine, a quantity of marijuana, seven firearms and money.

Drugs, gun and money seized by deputies (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said two of the firearms where reported stolen.

The sheriff’s office said Steven Ashley Neal, 57, of Seneca, was arrested and charged with one count each of trafficking in methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, along with seven counts of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Neal is currently being held in the Oconee County Detention Center.