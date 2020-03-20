Man charged in shooting that injured 1 in Belton

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in a shooting that happened in Belton on March 10.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a shooting on Jalan Drive just outside Belton. The case was referred to Belton Police Department due to the location of the incident.



The shooting victim did not initially respond to inquiries from officers and it took until March 16 to schedule an interview with the victim, police say.

Officers eventually were able to locate an independent witness who had been at the scene of the assault and interviewed her as well.

The victim described an argument with a black male suspect while he was visiting 113 Green Street in Belton. The suspect shot the victim in the upper body during the confrontation, police say.

The victim fled immediately to seek medical treatment and was transported to the hospital by a friend. The witness corroborated the victim’s account of the crime.



This led officers to 29-year-old Denardo Tyshon Graham.



After obtaining warrants for Graham, officers discovered the suspect had been taken into custody by another agency on unrelated charges and was at the Anderson County Detention Center.

He faces charges for the assault and possession of a firearm during a violent crime and he remains at the Anderson County Detention Center.