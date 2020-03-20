1  of  39
Closings and Delays
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer Anderson County DSN Board ADP Apalache Baptist Church Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg Brookwood Church - Simpsonville,SC Brookwood Preschool Academy City View First Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Cleveland Chapel Baptist Church Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Cornerstone Baptist Church - Woodruff Davidson Street Baptist Church-Clinton Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church - Landrum,SC Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Fosters Grove Baptist Church - Mayo Fourth Presbyterian - Greenville, SC Glendale Baptist Church-Glendale Gramling United Methodist Church Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Immanuel Lutheran Church Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC Inman First Free Will Baptist Church Inman United Methodist Church Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church-Woodruff,SC Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - Inman New Prospect Baptist - Inman Orchard Street Baptist Church Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Powell Presbyterian Church Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program Springfield Baptist Church SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church WNC Edutech Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church-Chester Zoar United Methodist Church

Man charged in shooting that injured 1 in Belton

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in a shooting that happened in Belton on March 10.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a shooting on Jalan Drive just outside Belton. The case was referred to Belton Police Department due to the location of the incident.
 
The shooting victim did not initially respond to inquiries from officers and it took until March 16 to schedule an interview with the victim, police say.

Officers eventually were able to locate an independent witness who had been at the scene of the assault and interviewed her as well.

The victim described an argument with a black male suspect while he was visiting 113 Green Street in Belton. The suspect shot the victim in the upper body during the confrontation, police say.

The victim fled immediately to seek medical treatment and was transported to the hospital by a friend. The witness corroborated the victim’s account of the crime.
 
This led officers to 29-year-old Denardo Tyshon Graham.
 
After obtaining warrants for Graham, officers discovered the suspect had been taken into custody by another agency on unrelated charges and was at the Anderson County Detention Center.

He faces charges for the assault and possession of a firearm during a violent crime and he remains at the Anderson County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store