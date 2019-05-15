Man charged in son’s death 20 years after remains found

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been indicted on a murder charge decades after his son’s skeletal remains were found under a highway billboard.

News outlets report 57-year-old John Russell Whitt was also indicted Monday on a charge of concealing a death.

For years, 10-year-old Robert Adam Whitt’s identity remained a mystery. The case was revived when Orange County Investigator Tim Horne connected with a genetic genealogy consultant and discovered a possible cousin.

Investigators then developed a scenario in which John Russell Whitt killed his son and his wife and dumped their bodies along Interstate 85. Horne says charges in Myoung Hwa Cho’s death may follow. Her body was found in a Spartanburg field in 1998.

Whitt is in a Kentucky federal prison for robbing people at ATMs and carrying a weapon during those robberies.