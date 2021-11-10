Man charged in string of armed robberies in Spartanburg Co.

Timothy Wayne Wilbanks has been charged in a string of armed robberies in Spartanburg Co. (SCSO)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in connection to a string of armed robberies in Spartanburg County.

On Tuesday morning, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Spartan Spot Food Store on Asheville Hwy. for an armed robbery call. The clerk was able to describe the suspect and his vehicle. A deputy spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect refused to stop and was able to get away, but another deputy spotted the vehicle and began pursuing it. The suspect wrecked as he tried to get away, deputies said.

The suspect didn’t comply but was taken into custody after a brief physical struggle, according to the sheriff’s office. 55-year-old Timothy Wayne Wilbanks was charged with Armed Robbery, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, Failure to Stop (2 counts), Resisting Arrest, PWID Methamphetamine, and PWID Schedule IV.

The investigation continued, and deputies discovered the same suspect was responsible for a burglary earlier Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. on Swanee St. The suspect was charged with Burglary – First Degree for that incident.

Deputies shared information with the Spartanburg Police Department, who determined the suspect was also responsible for an Armed Robbery on Nov. 7 at the Dollar General on W.O. Ezell Blvd. Spartanburg Police charged the suspect with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Another violent crime investigator determined that this same suspect was responsible for another Armed Robbery on Oct. 31 at 9 p.m. at Boiling Springs Massage Therapy on Boiling Springs Rd. The suspect was charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime for that incident.

The suspect was interviewed by investigators with both the Spartanburg Police Department and sheriff’s office, and he confessed to his involvement in all these incidents. He will have a bond hearing Wednesday at 2 p.m.