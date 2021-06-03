Man charged on 6 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of online child sexual exploitation has been arrested in Henderson County.

In April, deputies received a “cybertip” from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in regards to alleged online dissemination of material related to child sexual abuse, according to the the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

After an investigation, 55-year-old Edward James Young, of Hendersonville, has been arrested and charged with 6 counts of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Young is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center under a $36,000 secured bond.

Further charges may be possible, deputies said.

If you have information related to suspected child sexual exploitation, Sheriff Lowell Griffin encourages you to report it to the National CyberTipline. Reports may be made 24-hours a day, 7 days a week online at www.cybertipline.org or you may submit an anonymous tip directly to HCSO via the “Submit A Tip” feature in our mobile app.