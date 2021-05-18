Man charged with attempted murder in connection with Asheville shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — A Concord man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in Asheville last month.

Police said the shooting happened outside of Hillcrest Apartments on Atkinson Street on April 27. The 22-year-old shooting victim suffered multiples gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of Shiiquan Dajshon McAlpin in connection with the shooting. McAlpin is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, going armed to the terror of the public, and assault on a female.

McAlpin is being held in at the Cabarrus County Detention Center without bond.

