Man charged with attempted murder in Spartanburg stabbing

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital earlier this month.

Tyheim Rogers, 24, of Inman is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

The victim told Spartanburg police he was walking home on June 13 when he was approached by a group of men near Victoria Garden Apartments on Howard Street.

A police report says the group asked the victim if he had any weed and if he “gang banged.”

The victim walked away from the group, but was followed by one man who stabbed the victim in the side of his neck.

The victim ran to his home on Fairfax Street and was later taken to the hospital.

According to the report, a doctor stated none of the victim’s major arteries were hit in the stabbing who underwent surgery.

Rogers was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Monday, June 24. Jail records show he remains in custody.

