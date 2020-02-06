Man charged with criminal sexual conduct of 9-year-old girl in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville City Police Department has arrested a man for criminal sexual conduct.

Joshua Kent Gillespie, 31, was charged for lewd acts with a child.

On Jan. 27, Gillespie committed two separate crimes against the same child, police say.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim says she was 9 years old when the incident occurred.

He is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor 3rd degree.

Gillespie is listed as a convicted sex offender and registered in the system as one, police say.