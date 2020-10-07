Man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in a sexual conduct case in Spartanburg County.

The Special Victims Unit of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest Wednesday in an investigation that began 2 months ago. A male adult victim came forward and made allegations against the suspect for sexual offenses that occurred against him when he was a juvenile, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigator took a statement from the victim and was able to verify portions of that statement with documentation the victim provided. After consultation with the Solicitor’s Office, a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence, deputies said.

88-year-old Lorin “Larry” Wade Mixon, of Spartanburg, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor – first degree, 2 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor – third degree, and 3 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor with previous.

Mixon is a registered sex offender and his previous convictions are from the states of Michigan and Florida from the late 1970’s. Because of the first degree charge, Mixon will have to appear before a circuit court judge for bond arraignment, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say based on the information the victim provided and the evidence recovered from the suspect’s house, there is a strong possibility of multiple other victims. Those citizens are encouraged to contact Investigator Tiffany Hill at (864) 503-4579 or email her at thill@spartanburgcounty.org., since in South Carolina, there isn’t any statute of limitations for these type of offenses.