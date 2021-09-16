Man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor in Seneca

Jonathan Houston Argo has been arrested on a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor (Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree Thursday, deputies say.

Johnathan Houston Argo, 32, was taken into custody on Sept. 15 for the June 8 incident regarding a call received from Greenville Memorial Hospital involving sexual assault with a juvenile.

Argo remains at the detention center on a $25,000 bond. If he posts bail, he will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device, as a condition of bond.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation and will not be releasing any information that could give away the identity of the victim.