Man charged with domestic violence after standoff in Walhalla

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged after a standoff with Oconee County Sheriff’s Office deputies last week.

We previously reported that deputies responded to South Abbott Rd. on Monday in regards to a domestic disturbance and an assault involving a man and a woman.

The suspect barricaded himself in the home.

33-year-old Thomas Gregory Lockridge, Jr. of South Abbott Road was arrested on Friday.

He has been charged with one count of third degree domestic violence for an assault on a female victim.

The Sheriff’s Office SWAT team made entry into the residence late last Monday afternoon and upon entry, deputies located the subject, who was unconscious.

Narcan was administered by deputies to Lockridge, Jr. and he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

He remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center. He was given a $5,000 surety bond on the charge from the Sheriff’s Office.