Man charged with drug trafficking after police chase in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing several charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, after leading deputies on a chase in Rutherford County.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they attempted to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation in the area of Ferry Rd. and Island Ford Rd. on Friday.

The motorcycle, driven by Craig Raymond Swink, pulled over but took off at a high rate of speed when a deputy exited their vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Swink had 74 grams of Methamphetamine, 50 grams of Marijuana and $7,574 in US Currency. (RCSO)

Craig Swink (RCSO)

A short chase ended with Swink driving down a dirt road near Barkley Dr. on Goodes Creek Church Rd. and running on foot into the woods, deputies said. A perimeter was then set up by deputies and troopers.

A sheriff’s office K-9 was used to try and locate Swink, who was believed to be hiding in brush near a creek. Swink was located when one of the officers working the perimeter found him lying in a thicket, the sheriff’s office said.

He attempted to further evade officers by running. But after a brief foot chase, Swink was taken into custody.

Deputies say Swink had 74 grams of Methamphetamine, 50 grams of Marijuana and $7,574 in US Currency. He was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, PWIMSD Schedule VI controlled substance, Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling, and Driving While License Revoked.

Swink received a $66,000 secured bond and is currently housed at the Rutherford County Detention Facility.