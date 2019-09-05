Live Now
Man charged with DUI after fatal head-on crash in Spartanburg Co.

Ryan Severa

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal head-on crash last month in Spartanburg County.

Ryan Severa, 23, of Spartanburg, was charged with felony DUI resulting in death and felony DUI with great bodily injury, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened Aug. 26 on Highway 221, near the intersection of Chesnee Highway and Cleveland Chapel Road, and killed 66-year-old Glen Calvert Perkins of Pauline.

Troopers said Severa was headed north on Highway 221 when his minivan crossed the center line and crashed into a Dodge pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction. Perkins, who was driving the pickup truck, died at the scene.

A passenger inside the truck was also hurt and taken by EMS to the hospital.

Severa is now in the Spartanburg County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

