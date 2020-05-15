Man charged with DUI in Abbeville Co. crash that killed motorcyclist

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist in Abbeville County.

Troopers say the crash happened Thursday on SC Hwy 20 at about 6 p.m.

According to Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was headed west on Highway 20 when it crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet but died at the scene of the crash.

The Abbeville County Coroner identified the victim as 67-year-old John Hall of Abbeville.

25-year-old Daniel Weichmann, of Abbeville, has been charged with DUI involving death and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Troopers say he is awaiting bond at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories