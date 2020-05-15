Man charged with DUI in Abbeville Co. crash that killed motorcyclist

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist in Abbeville County.

Troopers say the crash happened Thursday on SC Hwy 20 at about 6 p.m.

According to Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was headed west on Highway 20 when it crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet but died at the scene of the crash.

The Abbeville County Coroner identified the victim as 67-year-old John Hall of Abbeville.

25-year-old Daniel Weichmann, of Abbeville, has been charged with DUI involving death and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Troopers say he is awaiting bond at this time.