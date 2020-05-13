Man charged with felony cruelty to children in Hart Co. 2018 case

HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – A man has been charged for child cruelty in Hart County.

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office charged Denny John Donald, of Canon, Georgia with felony cruelty to children in the first degree for his involvement in a child abuse case that happened in October 2018.

Deputies say the incident was reported to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office in February 2020 by a Police Department in Florida who is investigating allegations.

Donald has been incarcerated since November 2018 on previous drug charges.

Other allegations in the case are currently being investigated by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Details on the case have not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and The Georgia Department of Family and Children Services are involved.