Man charged with felony DUI in crash that killed Spartanburg High student

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in a crash that killed a Spartanburg High School student earlier this week.

Officers responded to the crash at South Pine St and Forest Ave on Oct 14.

Officers say Caleb Shammeh Fant, a senior at Spartanburg High School, was struck by a Nissan sedan while standing outside a stalled vehicle.

Fant was transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries, officials said.

The driver of the Nissan sedan, Michael Travis Worthy, was charged with Felony DUI with death, Felony DUI with great bodily injury and reckless homicide.

Caleb’s brother Emmanuel Fant remains in the hospital, according to police.

