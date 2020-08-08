Man charged with felony DUI in deadly Greenville Co. crash

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died and a man has been charged with felony DUI after a crash in Greenville County.

Troopers say the crash happened Friday at 10:26 p.m. on Woodruff Rd. at Verdin Rd.

A motorcyclist was traveling east on Woodruff Road when the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Camero attempted to turn left on Verdin Road and was struck.

The victim has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office.

51-year-old David Sean Lownsbery, of Simpsonville, has been charged with felony DUI with death and open container.

