Man charged with felony DUI in Spartanburg Co. crash on West Manning St.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged after one person died and another was injured in a Spartanburg County crash this week.

We previously reported the crash happened Wednesday on West Manning St., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the driver of a 2017 Toyota pickup truck was traveling north on West Manning St. when they struck a 2013 Buick head on. Both drivers were injured and transported to a hospital.

The passenger in the Buick died at the hospital, troopers said. The coroner identified the victim as 69- year-old Larry Dean Graham, of Chesnee

The driver of the Toyota, 24-year-old Byron Tavon Smith, has been charged in connection to the crash. He’s been charged with one count of felony DUI resulting in death and one count of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.