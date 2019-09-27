Man charged with felony DUI, reckless homicide months after fatal collision in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash that happened in Spartanburg on June 15.

According to online records, Carrel Ellis has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death and reckless homicide.

Ellis was the driver in a crash that happened on Camelot Drive in Spartanburg on June 15 at about 6 a.m., officials said.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, 21-year-old Alaza Vatsana Wathano of Inman was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash.