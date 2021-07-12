Man charged with ill treatment of animals, home condemned in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested for ill treatment of animals after deputies rescued 5 chihuahuas from poor conditions in Laurens County.

On Friday, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control deputies responded to Kennedy Road in Hickory Tavern to conduct a welfare check on dogs at that residence.

The home was overgrown with brush and there were various items of trash and debris scattered throughout, deputies said. There was an overwhelming odor, the front porch was piled with trash and deputies say they could hear multiple dogs barking from inside.

Deputies had prior knowledge of the individual there and the property due to an arrest made in 2018 for animal cruelty related charges. A search warrant was obtained to check on the condition of the animals inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

Conditions inside the residence were “deplorable,” deputies said. The floor was not visible due to feces, urine and hair.

They say there was an infestation of roaches, rodents, and fleas. The smell of ammonia, filth, and mold was overpowering, and deputies had to wear breathing apparatus’ in order to reenter the home for the animals.

“I cannot fathom how anyone could live in conditions such as these, much less subject innocent animals to this kind of treatment. I am thankful for vigilant members of the community who report such conditions to this office and I appreciate the work that Animal Control does, especially in terrible situations like this.” Sheriff Don Reynolds

According to the sheriff’s office, five chihuahuas were removed from the residence and all dogs were covered in fleas. There was no proper water for the dogs within the home.

Laurens County Building and Codes did respond and condemn the residence.

Timothy Edward Glassford was arrested without incident and charged with five counts of Ill Treatment of Animals.

All of the dogs were transported to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter, where they were evaluated, cleaned, and treated.