Man charged with inappropriately touching elementary student in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Simpsonville man has been charged in connection with a case involving inappropriate touching of a student in Greenville County.

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 57-year-old William Lee Miller in connection with the case.

Investigators received the complaint from Administrators at Sue Cleveland Elementary on Wednesday regarding Miller, who worked as a building services employee at the school, inappropriately touching the student. The student revealed this information the day of the incident, Tuesday, and authorities were notified.

Miller inappropriately touched the student on her buttocks and made inappropriate comments to her after she entered a school stairwell, deputies said. Following the investigation, deputies located Miller at his residence and took him into custody without incident.

Miller has been charged with 2nd degree Assault & Battery and is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.