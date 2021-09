ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville police charged a man with indecent liberties with a child Wednesday.

Emilio Sanchez-Jose has been charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child, police said.

He is currently being held at the Buncombe County jail on a $35,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.