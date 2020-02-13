Man facing kidnapping, domestic violence charges after holding victim for 2 days in Cherokee Co. home

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing charges in Cherokee County for domestic violence and kidnapping after holding a victim against their will for 2 days.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Fitch Rd. in Blacksburg.

Deputies found a victim who said she was held against her will at gunpoint for two days inside the residence.

The victim was able to get a message to a family member, who called law enforcement to respond to the residence.

Deputies say the suspect fled as deputies arrived, and went to Kings Mountain, NC.

Investigators found 56-year-old Danny Ray Smith on Wednesday and charged him with domestic violence, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store