Man facing kidnapping, domestic violence charges after holding victim for 2 days in Cherokee Co. home

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing charges in Cherokee County for domestic violence and kidnapping after holding a victim against their will for 2 days.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Fitch Rd. in Blacksburg.

Deputies found a victim who said she was held against her will at gunpoint for two days inside the residence.

The victim was able to get a message to a family member, who called law enforcement to respond to the residence.

Deputies say the suspect fled as deputies arrived, and went to Kings Mountain, NC.

Investigators found 56-year-old Danny Ray Smith on Wednesday and charged him with domestic violence, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.