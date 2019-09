MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion man was arrested after kidnapping and raping a woman, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

William Joseph Surratt, 45, is facing charges of first-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping after a female acquaintance of his reported that he restrained and sexually assaulted her.

She told detectives it happened during a dispute the two had on Aug. 21-22.

The allegations came to light during a separate investigation, deputies said.