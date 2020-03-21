Man charged with murder after shooting death on Neely Mill Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Greenville County man.

We previously reported that deputies responded to Neely Mill Rd. on Friday at 4:20 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a man who had been shot.

Deputies say the victim, 48-year-old Jerry Andrew Gentry, Jr., died at the scene.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the shooting happened following a fight between two adults in the house where Gentry lived.

Investigators have charged 65-year-old Isaiah Yeargin with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

While the motive for the shooting is still under investigation, deputies say Yeargin was arrested Friday night and remains in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.