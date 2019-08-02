Man charged with murder after victim found shot in vehicle, Greenville Co. deputies say

A man has been charged with murder after a gunshot victim was found in a vehicle on Tuesday.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with murder in connection to a death investigation in Greenville County.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged and arrested Quincey Leroy Rogers with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime after a man was found shot in a vehicle on Wood River Way on Tuesday.

We previously reported that deputies responded to the 300 block of Wood River Way on Tuesday morning and found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers said a homeowner didn’t recognize the car and thought it was a wreck, but it turned out to be a gunshot victim.

The victim was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died Tuesday evening, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The victim was identified as 48-year-old Willie James Johnson of Greer.

Rogers has been placed in the Greenville County Detention Center, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.