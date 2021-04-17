Man charged with murder after victim shot in car, crashes into Union Co. residence

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with murder after a shooting incident and crash in Union County.

Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting and vehicle accident on Duncan Avenue at about 11:06 p.m. Friday.

The victim was believed to have been shot and killed while driving his car, which caused the car to drive into a residence, according to the sheriff’s office. Both the car and home caught on fire.

The Union County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased driver as 32-year-old Donzell Pierre Martin, of Union. There are no reports of anyone in the residence being injured.

Derrick Stephon Good was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The investigation remains ongoing.