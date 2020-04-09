1  of  14
Man charged with murder in 2019 Greenville Co. homicide

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Greenville County last year.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office F.A.S.I.T unit arrested 62-year-old James Casey, of Piedmont, for the October 25, 2019 murder of Stevie Thompson.

We previously reported that Thompson was found on Labonte Drive slumped over his bicycle. Deputies say Thompson suffered from a knife attack by Casey.

They say the victim and suspect were familiar with each other; however the motive for the
killing is still under investigation.

Casey was arrested Thursday afternoon for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A bond hearing is expected to take place Thursday evening.

