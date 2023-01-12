ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested following a fatal apartment shooting in Anderson two weeks ago.

The Anderson Police charged Mikial Hykeem Ferguson with the murder of Imani Clemons.

7NEWS previously reported that 18-year-old Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons was shot in the head at Fairview Gardens Apartments on Williamston Road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were injured in the shooting and were transported to the hospital.

The coroner’s office confirmed that Clemons is the sister of 19-year-old Shy’heem Re’quan Kalil Clemons.

Shy’heem Clemons was shot in the head in a shooting at the Anderson Mall in July 2022.

Ferguson was also charged with six counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He is expected to appear in Anderson Municipal Court Thursday at 4 p.m.