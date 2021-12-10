Man charged with murder in connection to body found in Swannanoa River

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with murder in connection to a body that was found in the Swannanoa River in October.

We previously reported Oct. 18 that a body was found in the Swannanoa River near Azalea Road and Hardesty Lane, according to Asheville Police. That person was identified as Benjamin Lee Hoffman II, 40, of Asheville.

Detectives arrested a Louisiana man, Roy Tyler Forbes, 29, in the incident. Forbes faces Asheville Police Department charges of First Degree Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He fled to Louisiana, where he was apprehended on unrelated charges, police said.

He is currently in the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center.