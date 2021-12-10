Man charged with murder in connection to body found in Swannanoa River

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
jail cell generic prison

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with murder in connection to a body that was found in the Swannanoa River in October.

We previously reported Oct. 18 that a body was found in the Swannanoa River near Azalea Road and Hardesty Lane, according to Asheville Police. That person was identified as Benjamin Lee Hoffman II, 40, of Asheville.

Detectives arrested a Louisiana man, Roy Tyler Forbes, 29, in the incident. Forbes faces Asheville Police Department charges of First Degree Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He fled to Louisiana, where he was apprehended on unrelated charges, police said. 

He is currently in the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store