Man charged with murder in connection to woman’s death on Fork Shoals Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a woman’s death in Greenville County last month.

33-year-old Keith Layne Camden has been arrested in connection with the murder of Stephanie Bridgeman, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe the incident happened May 24 on Fork Shoals Rd. Camden is accused of using an object to cause blunt force the trauma to the victim’s head, resulting in her death.

Following Bridgeman’s death, investigators believe the victim was placed in a camper before being moved to a property on White Rd. in Piedmont. After deputies received a tip regarding the case on May 29, her body was discovered and an investigation began.

While the motive for the killing is still under investigation, investigators learned that Camden and the victim were familiar with each other. Camden is being charged with murder and was arrested on June 4.

He is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.