Man charged with murder in deadly shootout on Buncombe Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed two in Greenville County last month.

We previously reported the shooting at a home on South Buncombe Road Jan. 12.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victims killed as 38-year-old Wilmont Sonny Burroughs, III and 17-year-old Andrew Landon Wray.

On Thursday, investigators charged 19-year-old Joe Timothy Raines with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute schedule I-III narcotics.

Investigators learned that Wray, who was shot and killed during the incident, had gone over to Raines’ residence earlier that evening as they were acquaintances with each other. Raines believed Wray stole an item from him before leaving his house, deputies said.

When Wray left, Raines got into a vehicle with Wilmont Burroughs (also deceased from the shootout) to pursue Landon. The pair ended up at Wray’s residence, where they located him and got into a verbal altercation over the item and a shootout ensued, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators do not believe Burroughs fired a weapon during the incident, but got struck by at least one round in the cross fire exchange between Wray and Raines.

Raines was arrested Thursday and transported to the Greenville County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing. Raines, who has been discharged from the hospital, is continuing to recover from the injuries sustained as a result of the shootout.