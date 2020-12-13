Man charged with murder in Greenville Co. fatal shooting

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged a man with murder in connection with a Saturday morning fatal shooting.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, 28-year-old James Thomas Maddison III was arrested on Sunday at a residence in Easley.

Deputies said that investigators learned that Maddison retrieved an assault rifle from his car following an altercation that took place at 2728 Anderson Road and fatally shot 30-year-old Akeen Sloan in the parking lot.

Deputies received a call in reference to a shooting at the location around 3:00 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, December 12.

Sloan was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

