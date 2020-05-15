Live Now
Man charged with several counts of drug trafficking in Henderson Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged on several counts of drug trafficking in Henderson County.

Deputies say on Thursday, Eric Charles Butler, of Hendersonville, was arrested after fleeing from officers near Woodcock Dr.

A large amount of illegal controlled substances were found as a result of the incident, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

He is charged with the following crimes:

  1. Trafficking in Cocaine Lvl3 
  2. Trafficking in Opiates Lvl2
  3. Trafficking in Opiates Lvl1
  4. Felony Flee to Elude Arrest
  5. Maintaining a Vehicle for Sell/Delivery of a Controlled Substance 
  6. Driving While License Revoked
  7. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Butler was transported to the Henderson County Detention Facility where he was given a $966,000.00 secured bond.

