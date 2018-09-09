Man charged with sex crime at nursing home in Spartanburg Co.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Christopher Pilgrim (From: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) - A Spartanburg County man is accused of a sex crime against a person at a nursing home in Inman.

Spartanburg County deputies have charged 44-year-old Christopher Lachele Pilgrim with third degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

According to the incident report, Pilgrim committed the sexual assault at Magnolia Manor on Blackstock Road on September 8.

The arrest warrant says the victim was either mentally defective or incapacitated or physically helpless.

Deputies stress that this is an isolated incident and there are no other victims at this time.

Pilgrim is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.