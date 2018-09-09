News

Man charged with sex crime at nursing home in Spartanburg Co.

Posted: Sep 09, 2018 06:39 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2018 06:48 PM EDT

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) - A Spartanburg County man is accused of a sex crime against a person at a nursing home in Inman.

Spartanburg County deputies have charged 44-year-old Christopher Lachele Pilgrim with third degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

According to the incident report, Pilgrim committed the sexual assault at Magnolia Manor on Blackstock Road on September 8.

The arrest warrant says the victim was either mentally defective or incapacitated or physically helpless.

Deputies stress that this is an isolated incident and there are no other victims at this time.

Pilgrim is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

