Man charged with sex offender registry violation in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a convicted sex offender was charged with a sex offender registry violation.

According to a news release, James Michael Revis, 41, was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a minor on June 24, 1996 in Buncombe County, and he registered as a sex offender in January 1997.

Revis is required to keep the sheriff’s office informed of any changes of address, phone number or other ways to contact him, and must appear in person at the sheriff’s office at specified times of years to verify his address.

According to the release, Revis did not show up to verify his address in June and deputies did not have a way to contact him.