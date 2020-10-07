Man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in Henderson County.

On Wednesday, detectives from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, with assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security, executed a search warrant at on Keeneland Drive in Hendersonville concerning the sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began after detectives received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Evidence was located by detectives inside the home.

Patrick Ryan McFarland was arrested at the residence and charged with three counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. McFarland is currently being held in the Henderson County Detention center under a $30,000 secured bond.

More charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.