ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Police are seeking a man who they say stole fishing reels from a store in Anderson.

According to police, the incident happened at Sportsman’s Warehouse on Sunday.

They say an unknown white male concealed two Lew’s fishing reels, that are a $349.98 value, down the front of his pants and proceeded past all points of sale.

He is around 5’9, 180lbs, with dark hair and a beard, police say.

If you have information about this incident, contact Anderson Police.