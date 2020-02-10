Man convicted in killing of NC newspaper carrier

(AP) – A man accused of killing a newspaper delivery man in North Carolina was convicted of first-degree murder Monday.

The jury found Roger Timothy Best guilty in the death of Walter “Wes” Edwin Scott Jr., who was killed as he delivered The Charlotte Observer in the early morning hours of Feb. 15, 2017.

Prosecutors in the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said Scott left his truck running while he stopped at a convenience store to collect old papers and drop off that day’s edition.

As he returned to his truck, Best and an unknown accomplice tried to rob him.

Prosecutors said Best fired a handgun 12 times, hitting Scott multiple times.